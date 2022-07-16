China urges U.S., West to stop interfering in Middle East

Xinhua) 07:49, July 16, 2022

NANNING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday urged the United States and the West to stop interfering in Middle East affairs and trying to transform the region according to their own standards.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks when holding talks with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad via video link.

Calling for more cooperation, multilateralism and lasting peace, Wang said China firmly supports the people of the Middle East in independently exploring the development path, and supports the countries in resolving regional security issues through unity and self-improvement.

The Palestine issue is at the core of the Middle East issue and should not be forgotten by the international community, let alone marginalized, Wang said, adding that China is willing to push the Palestine issue back to the top of the international agenda.

"We believe that our brothers and sisters in the Middle East have the ability and wisdom to maintain the overall situation of peace and stability and solve the problems left over from history," Wang said, urging the United States and the West to correct their old problems, truly respect the sovereignty of countries in the region, and do things that are conducive to the peaceful development of the region, based on the needs of the people in the region.

Wang said the Chinese side is willing to work with the Syrian side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and promote the sustained, stable and healthy development of China-Syria ties, and will continue to speak up for Syria to safeguard its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national dignity, support Syria in improving relations with its neighbors, and wish Syria an early restoration of peace and stability.

Noting that it is up to the Syrian people to decide the future of the country, Wang called on the international community to provide Syria with humanitarian assistance to help it recover without political strings attached.

Mekdad said China has always adhered to a rational and fair position, has helped small and medium-sized countries develop together, and has played an active role in promoting world multi-polarization and human development and progress.

The Syrian side firmly supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly opposes the interference of external forces in China's internal affairs, Mekdad said, adding that the rumors about Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet spread by the United States and the West will be self-defeating.

Mekdad also said that the Syrian side firmly supports and is willing to actively participate in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, which will open up broad prospects for world peace and development cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)