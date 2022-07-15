Home>>
U.S. reports over 1,000 monkeypox cases
(Xinhua) 09:50, July 15, 2022
LOS ANGELES, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The United States had reported over 1,000 confirmed monkeypox cases in 43 states as of Wednesday, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
California had the most cases, with 161, followed by New York with 159 and Illinois with 152, CDC data showed.
Over 132,000 doses of JYNNEOS, the vaccine licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox, had been distributed nationwide as of Tuesday, according to the latest data of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
But experts said monkeypox vaccines continue to be in short supply at the local level as cases grow.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S., Israel pledge to deny Iran nuclear weapon
- U.S. mass shootings getting deadlier, more common: The Guardian
- Most U.S. small business owners worry about possible recession: Reuters
- Majority of Americans think U.S. in recession: poll
- John Bolton's coup confession reveals level of U.S. interference abroad: expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.