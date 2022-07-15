Most U.S. small business owners worry about possible recession: Reuters

Xinhua) 09:20, July 15, 2022

LONDON, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Some 93 percent of U.S. small business owners are worried that the United States will fall into a recession in the next six months, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a survey released by Goldman Sachs.

Sixty-one percent of responding firms said the country was headed in the wrong direction, the report said.

It added that 78 percent of firms said the economy has become worse in the past three months.

In addition, 84 percent said hiring challenges had worsened, according to the survey.

