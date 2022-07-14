Kremlin hopes U.S.-Saudi ties would not be "directed against Russia" ahead of Biden's visit

Xinhua) 09:52, July 14, 2022

MOSCOW, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Moscow highly values its relations with Riyadh and hopes U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia would not be used to create hostility against Russia, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"We highly value our interests, our relations and our cooperation with Riyadh," local media reported citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"We hope the building and development of Riyadh's relations with other countries will in no way be directed against us," he said.

The comment comes ahead of Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia this week. The visit aims to enhance the historic bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to a statement from the Saudi Royal Court.

