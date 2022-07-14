U.S. abortion ban to hit the poor hardest economically: FT

Xinhua) 09:33, July 14, 2022

LONDON, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Abortion bans across the United States will pile pressure on economically vulnerable women amid high inflation and recession fears, British newspaper the Financial Times (FT) has reported.

Nearly a quarter of 15- to 44-year-old women in Louisiana and Mississippi, where abortion bans have been triggered, are below the U.S. federal poverty line, said the report.

The most economically vulnerable women will probably bear the brunt of the fallout from statewide bans, which are expected to exacerbate existing societal inequities amid the biggest change to abortion care access in 50 years, it said.

"People with resources can travel ... (and) will figure out how to order pills online ... It's very likely that wealthier people will be able to circumvent their state laws and poor people will not," the report cited Diana Greene Foster, a demographer and reproductive policy expert at University of California, San Francisco, as saying.

Nearly 30 million women between the ages of 15 and 44 live in states that have already banned or are likely to ban abortion statewide since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, according to the report.

