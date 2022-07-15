Iran dismisses U.S. "lies" over Iran's involvement in Ukraine war

Xinhua) 09:38, July 15, 2022

TEHRAN, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected a U.S. official's claims as "lies" about Iran's alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The ministry's spokesman Nasser Kanaani tweeted that "apparently, lying and cheating are contagious among U.S. politicians who resort to fabrication for evil ends."

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, said on Wednesday that "Russia deepening an alliance with Iran to kill Ukrainians is something that the whole world should look at and see as a profound threat."

Earlier this week, the United States also accused Iran of planning to provide Russia with combat drones that can be used in the conflict in Ukraine, the charges which were denied by Tehran.

Kanaani also slammed that Biden's visit to Israel was to "reinforce U.S.' unconditional support" for Israel.

On the first day of his regional tour, Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday for talks on cementing ties with Tel Aviv, which will be followed by visiting Saudi Arabia on Friday.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)