Hundreds morn victims of tavern shooting in S. Africa's Soweto
JOHANNESBURG, July 15 (Xinhua) -- A memorial service for 16 people killed in a random shooting was held in South Africa's Soweto township, close to Johannesburg.
Around 200 people, including family members of the deceased and some politicians, came to mourn the victims on Thursday nearby the tavern where the shooting happened.
A participant whose nephew was killed in the shooting said the tragedy left her family traumatized. "I'm pleading for help as guns are used day and night," she said.
A group of men armed with rifles and 9 mm pistols entered the tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning and started shooting randomly at customers sitting inside, killing 12 people on the scene and injuring 11 others. Four people later died from their wounds.
Police are investigating the incident; no arrests have been made so far.
