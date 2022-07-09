China calls for dialogue to resolve political differences in West Africa, Sahel

Xinhua) 10:14, July 09, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China has called for dialogue to resolve political differences in West Africa and the Sahel.

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) on Thursday, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said that efforts must be made "to stay committed to the overall direction of resolving political differences (in West Africa and the Sahel) through dialogue."

Talking about elections in Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Benin and Togo, among others, Dai said that "the international community should respect the sovereignty and leadership of regional countries, support them in following development paths that suit their national conditions, and support the parties concerned in solving differences through dialogue."

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) recently held a summit, which made important decisions such as lifting the sanctions against Mali. "China supports Africa in finding African solutions to African issues, and supports ECOWAS in continuing to maintain dialogue with countries in political transition, to jointly advance the political transition along the right track," said the ambassador.

Referring to security and stability in the region, the envoy said that "violent terrorist forces in the region have frequently launched attacks, spreading their activities from the Sahel countries to coastal countries along the Gulf of Guinea, seriously jeopardizing regional security and stability."

"Counter-terrorism is a comprehensive war. And countries in the region form an inseparable security community. China supports these countries in strengthening cooperation in terms of equipment, intelligence, and logistical supplies, promoting disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of ex-combatants, and actively and effectively curbing the spread of terrorism," he said.

Noting that the G5 Sahel countries are at the forefront of counter-terrorism, and have made great efforts and big sacrifices to curb the spread of terrorist forces over the years, Dai said that their role in counter-terrorism in the region and the broader African continent "is really irreplaceable."

"We hope that the five countries will seize the opportunity of ECOWAS lifting the sanctions against Mali to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, remove obstacles, and build regional counter-terrorism bulwark," he said. "China supports the AU and ECOWAS in conducting a joint strategic assessment of the Sahel issue, giving new impetus to regional counter-terrorism cooperation."

