African countries report more newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as tally passes 11.56 mln: Africa CDC
ADDIS ABABA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The African continent reported 4,660 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Tuesday evening.
Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 11,559,637 Monday to 11,564,297 as of Tuesday.
The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 252,666, while 10,882,724 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.
South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,894,745 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 1,165,984 as of Tuesday evening.
In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- U.S. COVID deaths equivalent to 9/11 attack every day for 336 days: report
- COVID-19 pushed 55 mln Africans into extreme poverty in 2020: report
- Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.55 mln: Africa CDC
- 3,127 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- U.S. official COVID-19 counts not "reliable" due to unrecorded at-home tests: report
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.