African countries report more newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as tally passes 11.56 mln: Africa CDC

Xinhua) 09:02, May 18, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The African continent reported 4,660 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Tuesday evening.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 11,559,637 Monday to 11,564,297 as of Tuesday.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 252,666, while 10,882,724 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,894,745 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 1,165,984 as of Tuesday evening.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

