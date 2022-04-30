Home>>
3,127 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:36, April 30, 2022
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A total of 3,127 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
