Languages

Archive

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Home>>

3,127 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 15:36, April 30, 2022

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A total of 3,127 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories