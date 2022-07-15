Home>>
Rice farmers in E China’s Jiangsu spray chemicals onto farms with help of specially rigged hydrogen balloons
(People's Daily Online) 16:19, July 15, 2022
Recently, large-scale rice growers in Sunyuan township, Sihong county, east China’s Jiangsu Province, have ingeniously rigged up giant hydrogen balloons to be able to raise spray pipes aloft in the air to sprinkle chemicals onto rice farms for the prevention and control of diseases and pests. According to the farmers, the novel method not only can save on labor and time, but can also help to avoid damage to rice seedlings caused by manual spraying methods.
