Rice farmers in E China’s Jiangsu spray chemicals onto farms with help of specially rigged hydrogen balloons

People's Daily Online) 16:19, July 15, 2022

Large-scale rice producers in Sunyuan township, Sihong county, east China’s Jiangsu Province, make use of specially rigged giant hydrogen balloons to lift spray pipes aloft to sprinkle chemicals onto rice farms for the prevention and control of diseases and pests. (Photo/Xue Weichuan)

Recently, large-scale rice growers in Sunyuan township, Sihong county, east China’s Jiangsu Province, have ingeniously rigged up giant hydrogen balloons to be able to raise spray pipes aloft in the air to sprinkle chemicals onto rice farms for the prevention and control of diseases and pests. According to the farmers, the novel method not only can save on labor and time, but can also help to avoid damage to rice seedlings caused by manual spraying methods.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)