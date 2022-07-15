8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge ready for inauguration

Xinhua) 14:41, July 15, 2022

DHAKA, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The Eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge is now waiting to be inaugurated and handed over to the Bangladeshi government.

China Railway 17th Bureau Group Co., Ltd constructed the 2.96 km bridge under a joint venture of China Railway Major Bridge Reconnaissance &Design Institute Co., Ltd. and China Railway Wuhan Bridge Engineering Consulting Supervision Co., Ltd.

Seven friendship bridges have already been completed across Bangladesh with Chinese grants. And the eighth one was built over the Kocha River in Bangladesh's Pirojpur district, 185 km southwest of Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the much-awaited bridge in September, Bangladeshi Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told journalists.

Officials said the bridge will play an important role in accelerating the flow of people and goods in Barisal and Khulna divisions in southern Bangladesh.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)