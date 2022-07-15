Xinjiang welcomes summer travel peak
Tourists wander through the International Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
Xinjiang received 8.8578 million tourist during the Eid al-Adha from July 9 - 13, an increase of more than 9.84 percent.
Tourists select local handicraft at the International Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
A tourist takes photos of the International Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
Tourists rest at the International Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
A tourist learns to play drum at the International Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
