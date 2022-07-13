Home>>
Corban Festival celebrated in China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 13:21, July 13, 2022
Muslims across the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Northwest China celebrated the Corban Festival on Sunday.
Singing, dancing, and big smiles were all on display. People in Xinjiang are currently celebrating the traditional Corban Festival, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng; sources: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Visitors fall for Xinjiang's scenic splendors
- Young craftsman of musical instruments passes on traditional musical culture of Xinjiang
- Modern agricultural technology, machinery applied in Urumqi to help farmers increase yield
- Young female inheritor of tightrope walking shows pizzazz in pursuit of artform in NW China’s Xinjiang
- Corban Festival celebrated in China's Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.