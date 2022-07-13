Corban Festival celebrated in China's Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 13:21, July 13, 2022

Muslims across the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Northwest China celebrated the Corban Festival on Sunday.

Singing, dancing, and big smiles were all on display. People in Xinjiang are currently celebrating the traditional Corban Festival, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng; sources: Kuaishou)