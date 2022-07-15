Home>>
Chinese premier stresses consolidating recovery, bringing economy back on track
(Xinhua) 09:16, July 15, 2022
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed consolidating the foundation of economic recovery, calling for efforts to bring the economy back on normal track as soon as possible and keep it running in a reasonable range.
Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a symposium on the economic situation attended by economists and entrepreneurs on Tuesday.
