Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.7265 against USD Thursday
(Xinhua) 10:59, July 14, 2022
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 17 pips to 6.7265 against the U.S. dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
