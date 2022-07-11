Chinese yuan strengthens last week

Xinhua) 14:55, July 11, 2022

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, rose 1.34 points from the previous week to 103.64, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan with the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket up 1.09 points from the previous week to 108.91.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket edged up 0.82 points week on week to 101.6.

