Chinese yuan weakens to 6.7071 against USD Monday

Xinhua) 11:27, July 04, 2022

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 208 pips to 6.7071 against the U.S. dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

