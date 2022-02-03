New yuan loans rise in Yangtze River Delta in 2021

Xinhua) 15:58, February 03, 2022

SHANGHAI, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- New yuan loans in the Yangtze River Delta region stood at 6.23 trillion yuan (978.02 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, 602.4 billion yuan more than the previous year.

The balance of loans in the region stood at 50.1 trillion yuan at the end of December, up 14.7 percent from the same period in the previous year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan reached 48.84 trillion yuan at the end of December, up 14.6 percent year on year. The growth rate was 0.4 percentage points higher than that of the previous month.

The balance of foreign currency loans hit 197.2 billion U.S. dollars at the end of December, up 19.2 percent year on year.

The balance of the region's deposits stood at 60.95 trillion yuan at the end of December, up 11.5 percent year on year.

Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui are under the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.

