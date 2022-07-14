We Are China

International Food Festival held in Valletta, Malta

Xinhua) 10:08, July 14, 2022

An employee fills a box with noodles at the Malta International Food Festival in Valletta, Malta, on July 13, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

People enjoy food at the Malta International Food Festival in Valletta, Malta, on July 13, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

An employee organizes donuts at the Malta International Food Festival in Valletta, Malta, on July 13, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

People take part in the Malta International Food Festival in Valletta, Malta, on July 13, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

