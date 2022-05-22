China's food industry records steady expansion in first four months
China's food industry logged steady growth in terms of production and sales in the first four months of the year, official data showed.
The value-added industrial output of the agricultural and sideline food processing sector rose 4.7 percent year on year during this period, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The added value of the food manufacturing sector climbed 4.5 percent year on year, while that of alcohol, beverage and tea manufacturing sectors went up 9.2 percent from a year earlier.
During the January-April period, retail sales of grain, oil and food commodities hit 593.6 billion yuan (87.96 billion U.S. dollars), up 9.5 percent year on year, while that of beverage as well as tobacco and alcohol grew by 10.4 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively, the data showed.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Chinese envoy urges countries to increase coordination, stabilize global food market
- World food prices down slightly after record surge: FAO
- U.S. food costs to rise nearly 5 pct amid record inflation: report
- Fresh batch of food aid from China distributed in Afghanistan
- A bite of the artistic food
- South Pacific island nations witness food, petrol prices hikes
- China vows measures to hike soybean output in bid to bolster food security
- Preview of food for 2022 Winter Olympic athletes
- Four Chinese recipes to cook hawthorns
- Italian food week brings Chinese foodies a real Mediterranean taste
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.