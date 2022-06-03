Daily food supply remains sufficient in China: ministry
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's supply of key farm produce remains generally adequate to meet the needs of the people despite COVID-19 resurgences, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Thursday.
The country's hog production capacity has improved since the beginning of the year, according to ministry official Song Danyang at a press conference. He said the wholesale price of pork was up 1.5 percent week on week to 21.16 yuan (about 3.15 U.S. dollars) per kilogram last week.
The country's vegetable acreage exceeds 100 million mu (6.67 million hectares) at present, an increase of 3 million mu year on year, and the average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government eased 3.4 percent week on week to 4.25 yuan per kilogram last week, Song said.
The average wholesale prices of six key types of fruit edged down 0.8 percent week on week to 7.39 yuan per kilogram, he said.
Noting that the country has released a circular to step up its food supply capacity to keep prices stable, Song pledged that the ministry would coordinate with other government departments to stabilize production and smooth farm produce logistics.
