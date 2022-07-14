Security Council renews mandate of UN Hodeidah mission

Members of the UN Security Council vote to adopt a resolution at the UN headquarters in New York, on July 13, 2022. The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement for a year, till July 14, 2023. (Loey Felipe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) for a year, till July 14, 2023.

Resolution 2643, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, decides that UNMHA shall continue to support the implementation of the Hodeidah agreement as set out in the December 2018 Stockholm Agreement between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels.

Under the Stockholm Agreement, the two sides agreed on a cessation of hostilities in Hodeidah governorate and the mutual redeployment of forces from Hodeidah city and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa.

Resolution 2643 decides that UNMHA shall oversee the governorate-wide cease-fire, the redeployment of forces, and mine action operations, and monitor the compliance of the parties to the cease-fire and the mutual redeployment of forces.

The resolution calls on the parties to observe their commitments, not to bring any military reinforcements and military objects to and through the city, the ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Issa, and the governorate, and to remove any military manifestations from the city.

It requests UN member states, particularly neighboring countries, to support the implementation of UNMHA's mandate.

The resolution requests the UN secretary-general to report to the Security Council on a monthly basis on progress regarding the implementation of the resolution and to present to the council a further review of UNMHA.

UNMHA was established by the Security Council in January 2019, right after the Stockholm Agreement was reached.

