UN General Assembly adopts resolution on strengthening connectivity between Central, South Asia

Xinhua) 10:39, July 12, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution on strengthening connectivity between Central and South Asia.

The resolution recognizes the importance of cooperation in establishing safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport networks with a view to achieving transport connectivity across Central and South Asia.

It encourages the continuation and advancement of cooperation between Central and South Asia by expanding transport and information and communications technologies infrastructure and creating new international transport corridors that open convenient, sustainable, commercially viable, affordable, accessible, inclusive and safe routes to seaports.

It recognizes the importance of Afghanistan's potential role in connecting Central and South Asia, as well as its economic development and integration into interregional economic processes for lasting peace and stability.

The resolution emphasizes the importance of developing potential tourist routes covering the historical and cultural centers of the Central and South Asian states, and supports the efforts of Central and South Asia to further strengthen relationships between the regions and their people, including in the fields of education, science and technology, innovation, tourism, culture, art and sports.

It recognizes the importance of energy connectivity between Central and South Asia.

It recognizes the significant potential of regional economic integration and interconnectivity to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development, commits to strengthening regional cooperation and regional trade agreements, and encourages multilateral development banks, in collaboration with other stakeholders, to address gaps in trade, transport and transit-related regional infrastructure.

The resolution was drafted by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

