UN chief hails human diversity as world population reaching 8 bln

Xinhua) 08:38, July 12, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, July 11 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that humankind should celebrate diversity and health advancements, especially lower mortality rates, in welcoming the 8 billionth person on the globe in November.

"This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates," he said in a World Population Day statement. "At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another."

However, the UN chief was quick to point out that because of COVID-19, the climate crisis, wars and conflicts, humanitarian emergencies, hunger and poverty, the world remains in peril.

"We still live in a world of vast gender inequality and we are witnessing renewed assaults on women's rights, including on essential health services," he said. "Complications related to pregnancy and childbirth are still the leading cause of death among girls aged 15 to 19."

In marking 8 billion people on Earth, the focus must always be on people, Guterres said, calling for greater equality and solidarity to ensure the planet can support the global need and those of future generations.

"Let us protect human rights and the ability of all individuals to make informed choices about whether and when to have children," he said. "And let us renew our promise to fully implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for a sustainable and inclusive future for all 8 billion of us, leaving no one behind."

The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, which launched the World Population Prospects for 2022, said the global population would reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 this year.

