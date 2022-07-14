Inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine for elderly steadily advances in Beijing
An 89-year-old citizen (C) waits to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. Inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly has steadily advanced in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A medical worker registers for an 89-year-old citizen (1st L) waiting to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. Inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly has steadily advanced in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A medical worker injects a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for an 86-year-old citizen at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. Inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly has steadily advanced in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A medical worker injects a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for an 89-year-old citizen at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. Inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly has steadily advanced in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
An 89-year-old citizen (L, front) waits to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. Inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly has steadily advanced in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A senior citizen consults a medical worker about health issues at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. Inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly has steadily advanced in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A medical worker (L) registers for an 86-year-old citizen waiting to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. Inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly has steadily advanced in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Longer vaccine interval may be more effective against Omicron subvariants: study
- More China-donated COVID-19 vaccine syringes arrive in Myanmar
- Booster jab markedly improves COVID-19 vaccine potency: study
- Nearly 4.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Over 3.14 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.