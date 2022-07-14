Inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine for elderly steadily advances in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:35, July 14, 2022

An 89-year-old citizen (C) waits to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. Inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly has steadily advanced in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A medical worker registers for an 89-year-old citizen (1st L) waiting to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A medical worker injects a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for an 86-year-old citizen at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A medical worker injects a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for an 89-year-old citizen at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An 89-year-old citizen (L, front) waits to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A senior citizen consults a medical worker about health issues at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A medical worker (L) registers for an 86-year-old citizen waiting to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

