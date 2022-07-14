World will oppose "U.S. rules" of foreign interference: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:19, July 14, 2022

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the "U.S. rules" of interfering in other countries' internal affairs will be opposed by people all over the world.

He made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton's statements to the press that he had helped plan coups in other countries.

"It is not surprising that former senior U.S. officials have admitted that they had planned coups in foreign countries," said Wang.

He stressed that this can only show that interfering in other countries' internal affairs and overthrowing other countries' regimes have become the "code of conduct" of the U.S. government and a part of the "U.S. rules", which will only be opposed by people all over the world.

