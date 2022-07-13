Götheborg of Sweden heads out on the Asia Expedition to China

People's Daily Online) 17:08, July 13, 2022

Chinese Ambassador to Sweden Cui Aimin extended his best wishes to Götheborg of Sweden, which headed out once again on the Asia Expedition 2022/2023 to China, when he saw off the ship at the Ports of Stockholm in Sweden on July 12, 2022.

Chinese Ambassador to Sweden Cui Aimin (center) takes a group photo with Lars G. Malmer (L2), Chairman of Svenska Ostindiska Companiet and other guests. (Photo/Wang Wen)

Cui said that the Götheborg’s very first voyage to China in 1739 opened a chapter in the history of nearly 300 years of friendly exchanges between China and Sweden, carved out the China-Sweden maritime Silk Road, promoted the development and prosperity of Gothenburg and Sweden, thus became a symbol of mutually beneficial cooperation and deep friendship between the two countries. In the 1990s, thanks to the joint efforts of all sectors of Swedish society, Götheborg of Sweden was successfully built as accurate to the original ship Götheborg. In 2005, with the care of the leaders of both sides, Götheborg of Sweden sailed to China, which became a major event in the development of friendship between China and Sweden.

Cui pointed out that China and Sweden enjoy closer ties and more extensive cooperation today. The "black lead and lint traded for tea and porcelain" has expanded to cooperation in fields including communications, medicine, finance, transportation and green and low-carbon energy. Last year, the bilateral trade reached a record high of $20.9 billion. China-Sweden economic and trade cooperation has brought more tangible benefits to the two peoples. The trip to China will not only provide us with an opportunity to review history and renew friendship, but also explore new models and build new platforms for China-Sweden practical cooperation and promote the healthy development of bilateral relations through the ties of culture and trade. He wished Götheborg of Sweden a smooth sailing and safe arrival in China.

Lars G. Malmer (right), Chairman of Svenska Ostindiska Companiet, introduces Götheborg of Sweden to Cui Aimin, Chinese ambassador to Sweden. (Photo/Wang Wen)

Lars G. Malmer, Chairman of Svenska Ostindiska Companiet, thanked the ambassador’s best wishes for Götheborg of Sweden. He believed that the ship is an emblem of the friendship between Sweden and China and it heading out once again certainly renews the friendship between the two countries. Götheborg of Sweden brings Sweden and China together by promoting cooperation in business, trade, culture, and people to people exchanges, which is necessary for the development of the bilateral relations. Malmer recalled Götheborg of Sweden’s journey to Guangzhou in 2006 and said that the ship proves Sweden's good will and strong interest in carrying out mutually beneficial cooperation with China. He hoped that Sweden and China will continue to sail along this correct historical track and Götheborg of Sweden will arrive in China safe and sound.

The original Ship Götheborg was a famous Swedish oceangoing merchant ship in the 18th century. It sailed to Guangzhou, China three times between 1739 and 1745. In 1995, Sweden modeled on it to build Götheborg of Sweden which sailed to China in 2005. 17 years later, Götheborg of Sweden set sail once again on June 8, 2022. This time it will sail along the ancient route towards China and is expected to arrive in Shanghai in September 2023.

Stephan Bjork, Chairman of the Greencarrier Group, Johannes Jemdahl, President of Green Carrier, and representatives of the crew and sailors on board attended the event.

Cui Aimin, Chinese ambassador to Sweden, Lars G. Malmer, Chairman of Svenska Ostindiska Companiet, and Stephan Bjork, Chairman of the Greencarrier Group, jointly participate in a ceremonial raising of the sail on the ship Götheborg of Sweden. (Photo/Wang Wen)

