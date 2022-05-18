Home>>
People protest against Sweden's decision to apply to join NATO in Stockholm
(Xinhua) 08:37, May 18, 2022
People protest against Sweden's decision to apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Stockholm, Sweden, May 16, 2022. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Monday announced the official decision to start the process of the country's application to become a member of the NATO. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)
