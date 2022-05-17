CSTO vows readiness for pragmatic cooperation with NATO, peace in Eurasia

Xinhua) 09:47, May 17, 2022

MOSCOW, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) reaffirmed its willingness to establish pragmatic cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and build lasting peace in the Eurasian region, in a joint statement issued Monday.

"Realizing our responsibility for ensuring lasting peace in the Eurasian region, we emphasize the importance of reducing tensions on the continent and reaffirm our readiness to establish practical cooperation with NATO," said the statement issued on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO.

"The CSTO, which was established in 2002... has accumulated significant potential to counter a wide range of modern challenges and threats, and has become an important contributor to peace and stability in the Eurasian space," said the statement.

"We confirm that the organization will continue to ensure the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states, work to strengthen global and regional security, and continue to settle international problems on the basis of universally recognized norms and principles of international law," it added.

The statement was issued following a summit of the leaders of the CSTO that took place in Moscow.

