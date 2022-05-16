Russia to strengthen border with Finland if NATO deploys striking weapons

May 16, 2022

MOSCOW, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Russia will strengthen its border with Finland if NATO's striking weapons are deployed in Finland, Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of the Federation Council, said Sunday.

"If NATO deploys offensive, striking weapons in Finland, in close proximity to us, we will strengthen our border and increase the presence of Russian troops on the border," he said on Telegram, calling Finland's intention to join NATO "disturbing" in a geopolitical sense.

Finland's president and the government's foreign policy committee on Sunday made an official decision to start the process of the country's application for NATO membership.

