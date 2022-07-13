China loses to South Korea in FIBA Asia Cup

Xinhua) 11:24, July 13, 2022

Zhao Rui (front R) of China competes during a Group B match against South Korea at the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

JAKARTA, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's national men's basketball team lost to South Korea 93-81 in its opening match at the FIBA Asia Cup here on Tuesday evening.

Ra Gu-na led four South Korean players in double figures with a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Gu Quan hit five 3-pointes for 22 points for China, who also got 20 points from Zhao Rui and 14 points from Sun Minghui.

After some members playing in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in Australia tested positive for the COVID-19, China has called up several players into its Asia Cup roster.

China's head coach Du Feng told a press conference that some of his key players are still sick and currently treated in Australia, and the team didn't conduct "normal" practice after arriving in Jakarta due to current circumstances.

China, currently ranked third in Group B, will take on Bahrain and Chinese Taipei on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

The FIBA Asia Cup is being held from July 12 to 24. The tournament was initially planned to take place last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Zhao Rui (R) of China goes up for a lay-up during a Group B match against South Korea at the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Fan Ziming (L) of China goes up for a lay-up during a Group B match against South Korea at the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Fan Ziming (R) of China defends during a Group B match against South Korea at the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Hu Mingxuan (R) of China competes during a Group B match against South Korea at the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Zhao Rui (R) of China goes up for a lay-up during a Group B match against South Korea at the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Sun Minghui (2nd L) of China controls the ball during a Group B match against South Korea at the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Zhao Rui (2nd R) of China goes up for a lay-up during a Group B match against South Korea at the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

