Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa arrives in Maldives

COLOMBO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived at the Velana International Airport in the Maldives early Wednesday, according to the Maldivian media.

Speaker of the Maldivian parliament Mohamed Nasheed received the Sri Lankan president at the airport, according to the Vaguthu Online.

Another local news outlet Mihaaru reported that the military aircraft carrying Rajapaksa landed at the airport at around 3 a.m. local time.

Rajapaksa had earlier informed the speaker of Sri Lankan parliament that he would resign from the presidency on Wednesday. Sri Lanka this year has been suffering a severe economic crisis which has led to protests.

Sri Lanka's speaker of parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has said political party leaders have decided to elect a new president on July 20 through a vote in parliament.

