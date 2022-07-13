Home>>
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to meet in Tehran next week
(Xinhua) 08:59, July 13, 2022
MOSCOW, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Tehran on July 19, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
Putin's trip to Tehran is being prepared and there will be a meeting of the leaders of the three guarantor countries of "the Astana process" on the Syrian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing.
In addition to the trilateral meeting, Putin will also hold separate talks with Raisi and Erdogan, he said.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Putin, Erdogan discuss bilateral relations, situation in Ukraine over phone
- Peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to get more difficult with time: Putin
- Putin elaborates stance on political, economic issues at St. Petersburg forum
- Russia to strengthen economic sovereignty in 2020s: Putin
- Moscow will "draw appropriate conclusions" if Washington supplies long-range missiles to Kiev: Putin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.