Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to meet in Tehran next week

Xinhua) 08:59, July 13, 2022

MOSCOW, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Tehran on July 19, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Putin's trip to Tehran is being prepared and there will be a meeting of the leaders of the three guarantor countries of "the Astana process" on the Syrian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing.

In addition to the trilateral meeting, Putin will also hold separate talks with Raisi and Erdogan, he said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)