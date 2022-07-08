Peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to get more difficult with time: Putin

Xinhua) 08:56, July 08, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with State Duma leaders and party faction heads on July 7, 2022. (Kremlin photo)

Putin said that the West led by the United States has been extremely aggressive towards Russia for decades.

MOSCOW, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Russia is open to peace talks, and the negotiations with Ukraine will get more difficult with time passing by, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We do not refuse peace negotiations, but those who refuse should know that the more time they waste, the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us," Putin said during a meeting with State Duma leaders and party faction heads.

"Our proposals to create a system of equal security in Europe were rejected. Initiatives for joint work on the problem of missile defense were rejected. Warnings about the unacceptability of NATO expansion are ignored," he added.

The attempts of Western countries to impose a new order on the world are doomed to fail, said the president.

