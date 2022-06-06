Moscow will "draw appropriate conclusions" if Washington supplies long-range missiles to Kiev: Putin

Xinhua) 10:23, June 06, 2022

MOSCOW, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Moscow will "draw appropriate conclusions" and hit new targets if Washington delivers long-range missiles to Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

"If they are handed over (to Kiev), we will draw appropriate conclusions, and deploy our weapons to strike at the targets we haven't hit before," Putin told the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Because "the Ukrainian army is armed with similar systems," the transfer of such weapons to Kiev does not change anything, but will only prolong the conflict, Putin added.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States would supply Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that Kiev had requested.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has also announced recently that the country was receiving Harpoon anti-ship missile systems from Denmark, Britain, and the Netherlands to defend itself in the Black Sea, while other countries will also supply defense equipment in the near future.

In telephone conversations with European leaders on May 28, Putin pointed out that the supply of weapons would further destabilize the situation and worsen the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

