China's e-commerce logistics sector consolidates rebound in June

Xinhua) 08:54, July 11, 2022

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce logistics activities further consolidated the rebound in June, industry data showed.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities stood at 107.1 points last month, up 2.8 points from May, said a survey jointly undertaken by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

The survey attributed the faster expansion in June, which followed the recovery in the previous month, to accelerated economic rebound and significant improvements in logistics flow.

It noted that during the mid-year shopping festival, major Chinese e-commerce platforms secured year-on-year transaction growths, with sales jumps in cellphones, home appliances, and cosmetics.

All the nine major sub-indices measuring e-commerce logistics activities in different fields recorded growth last month, with those for business volume and rural business up 4.3 points and 9.1 points respectively from one month earlier, the survey showed.

