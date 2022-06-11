E-commerce helps to promote local agricultural products in Weixian, Hebei
Zhao Lijun (L) transfers peaches with her colleague in Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2022. In 2019, Zhao Lijun started her business of selling local agricultural products online in her hometown Weixian.
She promotes local agricultural products through various live streaming platforms. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Zhao Lijun (R) checks on peach packages with her colleague in Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2022. In 2019, Zhao Lijun started her business of selling local agricultural products online in her hometown Weixian.
She promotes local agricultural products through various live streaming platforms. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Zhao Lijun (front) sorts peaches at a workshop in Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2022. In 2019, Zhao Lijun started her business of selling local agricultural products online in her hometown Weixian.
She promotes local agricultural products through various live streaming platforms. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Zhao Lijun (L) packs peaches with her colleague in Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2022. In 2019, Zhao Lijun started her business of selling local agricultural products online in her hometown Weixian.
She promotes local agricultural products through various live streaming platforms. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Zhao Lijun (R) purchases peaches in an orchard in Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2022. In 2019, Zhao Lijun started her business of selling local agricultural products online in her hometown Weixian.
She promotes local agricultural products through various live streaming platforms. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
