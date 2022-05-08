China's e-commerce logistics sector reports slower contraction in April
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce logistics sector recorded a slower contraction in April compared to March, according to an industry survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.
The survey showed that the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities stood at 102.2 points in April, down 1.8 points from the previous month.
The decline shrank from that registered in March as government policies to smooth logistics alleviated the effects of COVID-19, however demand is yet to recover, according to the survey.
The sub-index for business volume dropped 5.8 points from the previous month to 112.4 points.
The sub-index for business costs rose 0.8 points in April, nearing the latest peak in 2016, the survey showed.
