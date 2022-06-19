Beijing launches livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business
A screen shows a staff member promoting pearl jewelry through livestreaming at Hongqiao Pearl Market in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Staff members promote cloisonne craftwork through livestreaming at Beijing Enamel Factory Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
