Beijing launches livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business

Xinhua) 11:03, June 19, 2022

A screen shows a staff member promoting pearl jewelry through livestreaming at Hongqiao Pearl Market in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Staff members promote cloisonne craftwork through livestreaming at Beijing Enamel Factory Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member adds a cloisonne craftwork to the online shop during livestreaming at Beijing Enamel Factory Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Staff members promote cloisonne craftwork through livestreaming at Beijing Enamel Factory Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member promotes cloisonne craftwork through livestreaming at Beijing Enamel Factory Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member promotes pearl jewelry through livestreaming at Hongqiao Pearl Market in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member promotes pearl jewelry through livestreaming at Hongqiao Pearl Market in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member promotes pearl jewelry through livestreaming at Hongqiao Pearl Market in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member promotes pearl jewelry through livestreaming at Hongqiao Pearl Market in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member promotes pearl jewelry through livestreaming at Hongqiao Pearl Market in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2022. Beijing recently launched a livestreaming promotion campaign to expand e-commerce business. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)