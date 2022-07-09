Mexican president says Texas governor's immigration order "vulgar," "backward"

Xinhua) 10:19, July 09, 2022

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday described as "vulgar" and "backward" a new immigration order issued by the governor of the U.S. state of Texas.

"It is an aberration, we do not agree with it. It is extremely vulgar and has no legal basis," Lopez Obrador said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday authorizing state forces to apprehend migrants and return them to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lopez Obrador said Abbott "is not legally allowed to make that decision" because "it has to do with the U.S. federal government."

He added that Abbott's statements and actions are framed within the political campaign for state elections in November.

"They are looking for sensationalism and yellow journalism, they think that way they will gain sympathy," the president said, criticizing the existence of "anti-migrant campaigns with electoral purposes" in the United States, which he described as "immoral" and "politicking."

Abbott's authorization on Thursday followed other decisions he's made on immigration that have generated controversy between Mexico and the United States.

