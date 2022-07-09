Mexican president says Texas governor's immigration order "vulgar," "backward"
MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday described as "vulgar" and "backward" a new immigration order issued by the governor of the U.S. state of Texas.
"It is an aberration, we do not agree with it. It is extremely vulgar and has no legal basis," Lopez Obrador said.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday authorizing state forces to apprehend migrants and return them to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Lopez Obrador said Abbott "is not legally allowed to make that decision" because "it has to do with the U.S. federal government."
He added that Abbott's statements and actions are framed within the political campaign for state elections in November.
"They are looking for sensationalism and yellow journalism, they think that way they will gain sympathy," the president said, criticizing the existence of "anti-migrant campaigns with electoral purposes" in the United States, which he described as "immoral" and "politicking."
Abbott's authorization on Thursday followed other decisions he's made on immigration that have generated controversy between Mexico and the United States.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese immigration authorities capture 1,461 involved in border-related crimes
- China actively meets reasonable need for cross-border travel: official
- Immigration authority refutes false info slandering China's entry-exit policies
- U.S. immigration agency accused of failing to protect detainees from COVID-19
- UN refugee chief voices shock at images of deplorable conditions at U.S. border
- China to further facilitate immigration, entry-exit for foreigners
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.