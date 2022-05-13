Immigration authority refutes false info slandering China's entry-exit policies

Xinhua) 13:22, May 13, 2022

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Friday dismissed false overseas media reports on its border control practices, saying such rumors aim to distort and discredit the country's entry and exit policies.

Recently, some overseas media outlets have hyped disinformation suggesting China has suspended issuing passports to citizens, or prevented people from leaving the country.

Such disinformation is intended to undermine the country's legal, targeted and effective entry-exit management measures introduced under the backdrop of maintaining regular COVID-19 response approaches, said an NIA spokesperson.

