Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 8, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Apple News

China's immigration authority launches bilingual helpline, English website

(Xinhua)    16:30, April 08, 2021

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's National Immigration Administration on Thursday launched a bilingual helpline and an English version of its official website, to make immigration information services more accessible.

The 12367 helpline is a Chinese/English, 24/7 service that answers queries concerning immigration policies and accepts complaints and suggestions from both domestic and overseas residents, the administration said.

Powered by cloud technology and artificial intelligence, the helpline is also integrated with hotline services by border control authorities across the country, it said.

The administration's newly-released English-version website, en.nia.gov.cn, features a variety of sections including immigration information service, counseling and assistance, accessible both via computers and mobile phones.

The website is designed to provide user-friendly guidance, online assistance and instant interactions for foreigners entering and living in China, as well as related market entities in need of such services, the administration said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York