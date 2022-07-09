Tibet Museum reopens after renovation and expansion

Xinhua) 10:08, July 09, 2022

Students participate in an interactive game at the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 8, 2022. The Tibet Museum reopened on Saturday after renovation and expansion. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

People visit the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 8, 2022. The Tibet Museum reopened on Saturday after renovation and expansion. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows exhibits at the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Tibet Museum reopened on Saturday after renovation and expansion. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Photo taken on July 8, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Tibet Museum reopened on Saturday after renovation and expansion. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Tibet Museum reopened on Saturday after renovation and expansion. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students participate in an interactive game at the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 8, 2022. The Tibet Museum reopened on Saturday after renovation and expansion. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students participate in an interactive game at the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 8, 2022. The Tibet Museum reopened on Saturday after renovation and expansion. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

An employee explains as visitors look at the exhibits at the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 8, 2022. The Tibet Museum reopened on Saturday after renovation and expansion. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

