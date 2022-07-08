Former senior political advisor of Liaoning stands trial for graft

Xinhua) 13:23, July 08, 2022

JINAN, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Li Wenxi, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, on Thursday stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court in the city of Tai'an, Shandong Province, on charges of accepting bribes.

Prosecutors said that between 2004 and 2021, Li had taken advantage of his various posts, including positions as police chief and a senior political advisor of Liaoning Province, to offer assistance to others in business operations, obtaining mining approvals, and evading criminal charges. In return, he illegally accepted money and gifts worth more than 546 million yuan (about 81.41 million U.S. dollars).

The procuratorial agency presented evidence at the trial. Li and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence, and both sides gave their respective full accounts.

In his final statement, Li pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 30 people, including legislators, political advisors, and representatives of the press and the public.

Li's sentence will be announced at a later date.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)