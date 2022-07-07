Biden's communications director to leave White House

Xinhua) 09:32, July 07, 2022

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Xinhua) -- White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will leave her role this summer, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bedingfield, 40, is a longtime aide to U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as a senior strategist both in the administration and on his 2020 campaign.

The White House said Bedingfield will step down "in late July to spend more time with her husband and young children."

Bedingfield first worked for Biden as his communications director during his time as U.S. vice president.

Jen Psaki left her role as White House press secretary in May, and several assistants and deputy press secretaries left as well in the following weeks.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)