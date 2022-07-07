Home>>
Biden's communications director to leave White House
(Xinhua) 09:32, July 07, 2022
WASHINGTON, July 6 (Xinhua) -- White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will leave her role this summer, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bedingfield, 40, is a longtime aide to U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as a senior strategist both in the administration and on his 2020 campaign.
The White House said Bedingfield will step down "in late July to spend more time with her husband and young children."
Bedingfield first worked for Biden as his communications director during his time as U.S. vice president.
Jen Psaki left her role as White House press secretary in May, and several assistants and deputy press secretaries left as well in the following weeks.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Biden calls on Congress to suspend federal gas tax for 90 days
- Biden appoints first Native American to serve as treasurer
- Biden follows same policy as his predecessors in dealing with Palestinian cause: PLO official
- Biden follows Trump's "crude and hostile" policy on Mideast: Palestinian writer
- Biden's administration faces "only bad options" as inflation soars: media
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.