Biden's administration faces "only bad options" as inflation soars: media

Xinhua) 10:31, June 15, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Xinhua) -- As U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high in May, President Joe Biden's administration is facing "only bad options," U.S. magazine Newsweek has reported.

Over the last few months, the White House has been "badgered with questions about how the president will provide relief to Americans struggling to fill up their gas tanks and feed hungry mouths," said the report.

Biden's attempts to deflect blame have failed, causing his approval rating to dip below former President Donald Trump's with less than five months to the midterms, said the magazine.

More than 80 percent of Americans identify the economy as the key issue determining how they will vote in November, the report said, citing recent polls.

