Biden evacuated from beach house in NE U.S. after small plane enters airspace

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife were briefly evacuated from their beach house on Rehoboth Beach in the northeastern state of Delaware on Saturday after a small plane entered restricted airspace nearby.

"A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken," a White House official told the traveling press pool. "There was no threat to the President or his family."

They "are now back at their residence," according to the White House.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service said on Saturday afternoon that "a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Delaware after mistakenly entering a secured area" shortly before 1:00 p.m. (1700 GMT).

"The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance."

The U.S. Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot, the statement added.

Biden and the U.S. first lady will travel back to the White House from Rehoboth Beach on Sunday.

