Poll says Americans pessimistic on Biden administration, economy: Axios

Xinhua) 09:10, May 24, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Americans are pessimistic about the economy and Joe Biden's presidency, according to a CBS News poll, as 63 percent of respondents said the state of the country is "uneasy" and "worrying," news portal Axios reported on Sunday.

In particular, 65 percent of the people surveyed said they felt the Biden administration is "slow to react" when issues arise, and 69 percent noted the economy is "bad," said the report.

It also mentioned that a growing number of people were pessimistic about the price of goods and services, the economy and the stock market. Respondents were most pessimistic about their retirement plans.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)