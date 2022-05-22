S.Korean, U.S. presidents hold summit talks in Seoul
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden attend a joint press conference in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. The two presidents on Saturday held their first summit talks in Seoul. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua)
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday held their first summit talks in Seoul.
The summit was held in the South Korean presidential office in Seoul's central district of Yongsan, to which President Yoon relocated the presidential office from the Blue House when he was inaugurated on May 10.
According to a joint statement, the two presidents shared the view that the alliance has matured into a deep and comprehensive strategic relationship.
The two presidents pledged to deepen and broaden cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, eco-friendly electric vehicle batteries, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology and autonomous robotics, as well as cyber security.
Yoon and Biden recognized the growing potential for the bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, agreeing to strengthen partnerships in areas such as defense sector supply chain, joint development and manufacturing.
The two agreed to foster joint research in space exploration, and pledged to support in strengthening the multilateral efforts to prevent, prepare and respond to infectious disease threats.
Biden arrived here on Friday for a three-day visit. The U.S. president invited Yoon to visit Washington at a time of mutual convenience.
